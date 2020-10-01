Mr Sun Qiang, a Chinese Entrepreneur at Aframagya has disclosed of plans to establish a US$10 million ethanol factory at Asenyansu to help create employment for the youth.

The factory, which is under construction was expected to be completed in the early part of next year.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Asenyansu in the Kwahu Afram Plains South District, Mr Qiang said the factory when completed would produce 10,000 tonnes of ethanol per a year and would also create employment for over 700 youth in the area.

He said in order to stock the factory with raw material, he had acquired 5,000 acres of land in separate communities to cultivate cassava.

He said the plantation alone had offered job opportunities for 500 farmers, adding that it had addressed the problem of unemployment and had reduced rural- urban migration in the area.

Mr Qiang said it was his utmost priority to ensure that the people in the community improved their livelihood through the creation of jobs instead of indulging in social vices such as the illegal felling of trees, alcoholism, and teenage pregnancy among others.

On education, he said, he had constructed and handed over a three- unit classroom block to Bonkrom community, supplied 50 dual desks to schools at Asenyanso and was supporting school activities such as sports and quizzes.

He said he also offered skill training on beehive for about 150 youth and provided them with boxes of beehives and monetary value of Gh¢100,000.00 as start- ups for the beneficiaries.

He said Nandom and Jirapa communities were provided with boreholes to help curb the scarcity of water in the area and worked on police and Fire Service posts would soon begin at Asenyanso to improve security of the people .

He promised to make Aframagya an industrial area by bringing more investors on board and therefore called on government to help construct the Kwesi Fante- Dome road to serve heavy tracks that could not use the ferry to cross the Afram river.