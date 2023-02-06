Asesewa Community ‘A’ school in deplorable condition

Asesewa community ‘A’ D/A school in the Upper Manya Krobo District of the Eastern Region is experiencing academic challenges due to acute resource shortages, such as basic facilities to promote smooth teaching and learning.

The school’s management committee explained to the Ghana News Agency how the situation had created a depressing atmosphere and was having a negative impact on academic activities.

Mr Samuel Tettey Kwame, Chairman of the Asesewa Community A D/A School’s Management Committee, said the school had been in disrepair for some time, stating: ‘’The school urgently requires at least 150 pieces of furniture and a

classroom building for students to study.”

“Students are currently studying in pavilions that are roofed with palm branches, making it impossible to hold lessons when it rains,’ he said.

As a result, Mr Tettey has appealed to Asesewa diaspora residents, government and non-governmental organisations, as well as philanthropists to assist the school with furniture and learning materials.

Nene Addo John Teye, a sub-chief in Asesewa, has also called on non-governmental organisations, stakeholders, and individuals to assist the public school with academic facilities and teaching and learning resources to produce quality graduates.

‘’There is a lack of furniture and toilet facilities for both students and teachers, as well as an ICT laboratory, teaching and learning materials, and so on, in addition to the deteriorating building that serves as classrooms,’’ he said.

Both the headteacher and teachers at the school declined to comment because they had not been granted permission to do so