Aseyegold Designs to start special fashion training programme

The founder of Aseyegold Designs, Christine Aseye Darkey has disclosed that her outfit is taking steps to commence a training programme for corporate ladies with a desire to learn fashion design.

This is in line with her broader vision to establish a fashion school that can help less privileged younger girls and also trains corporate ladies who wish to know a thing or two about fashion design. Already, she has trained close to 40 girls including fashion design students of the Accra Technical College who embarked on internship with her over the years.

As one of the most inspiring figures in the fashion design space, her passion for the craft and her dedication to helping young women succeed has made her a role model for many. “I plan that the girls who cannot afford, will come for three hours of classes and learn, either online or in person. A lot of them are very talented but do not know who will guide them. I had the opportunity to learn a lot from other big brands and I am willing to help others,” she said.

“I have discovered that since my focus is mostly on occasion wears like wedding gowns and others, I could make time to teach others who were interested in fashion design. So, I earlier opened my doors to Accra Technical College students who were learning fashion designs to do their ‘attachment’ with me. Their lecturers later visited my shop to inform me of how different my students were and want others to subsequently join,” she added highlighting the genesis of her zeal to train others.

In 2018, Ms. Darkey officially opened a shop at Adabraka, Accra where she majored in sewing occasional wears and can boast of working for about 2000 clients in Ghana and beyond the shores of the country. While preparations are underway, interested persons can reach out to her as the training will begin as soon as possible. The story behind her fashion journey can best be described as a testament to the power of passion, hard work, and dedication.