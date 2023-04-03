ASGAB Foklex Awards voting starts today — ends May 13, 2023

Organizers of ASGAB Foklex Media Awards have officially opened the voting lines for the 2023 edition.

The voting line which was opened today will end on 13th May 2023, the main day of the awards.

Fans are expected to vote as many as they can for their favourite media personalities across the country. The nominee with the highest vote stands a chance of winning a car.

A short note posted on the social media pages of the awards captured by Blogger and Journalist Attractive Mustapha Nii Okia Inusah , also reveals that nominees without artwork can still send their art photos for promotional purposes.

The CEO of the awards, Mr Frank Owusu, in a separate chat after the release, assured that the voting system with be fair and transparent as it has been always.

Foklex Media Awards, is a scheme aimed at rewarding the efforts of media personalities across Ghana to uphold the tenets of the profession for the benefit of Ghanaians .

The overall winner (nominee with the highest votes) would go home with a Toyota saloon car whiles 2nd to 5th best would get a flat screen television set each.

Voting would be done using the Foklex Media App, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. iPhone users could also vote via www.foklexmediagh.com.

To vote using the USSD mode, dial *800*600# SEND, then enter NOMINEE’S CODE to follow the prompts