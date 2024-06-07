Ashaiman Chief Urges Caution During Rains

The Chief of Ashaiman, Nii Annang Adzor, has issued a strong plea to residents, urging them to refrain from indiscriminate dumping of waste, particularly during the rainy season.

The call comes as a preventive measure against the persistent flooding issues that have plagued the community and the nation as a whole.

Proper waste disposal

Speaking during a media engagement yesterday in Ashaiman, Nii Annang Adzor emphasized the critical role that proper waste disposal plays in mitigating flood risks.

“Indiscriminate dumping blocks our drainage systems, exacerbating flooding during heavy rains. We must adopt responsible waste management practices to safeguard our community,” he stated.

The chief further advised drivers to exercise heightened caution during downpours to prevent accidents. He highlighted the increased risks of road accidents due to reduced visibility and slippery road conditions caused by heavy rains.

Extra vigilance

“Drivers must be extra vigilant during the rainy season. Slow down, maintain a safe distance, and ensure your vehicles are in good condition to navigate the roads safely during downpours,” he advised.

Nii Annang Adzor called upon the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to intensify their campaigns targeting residents in flood-prone areas.

He urged these organizations to ramp up educational efforts on flood preparedness and safety measures.

Warnings

“Given the warnings from the Ghana Meteorological Agency about expected heavy rains, it is crucial that NADMO and NCCE enhance their outreach and educational campaigns. People living in flood-prone areas need to be aware of the dangers and the necessary precautions to take. This proactive approach will help minimize the impact of floods and ensure the safety of our citizens,” he noted.

The chief’s call to action follows recent forecasts from the Ghana Meteorological Agency, which predict significant rainfall in the coming months. According to him, these forecasts have raised concerns about potential flooding and related hazards in various parts of the country, including Ashaiman.

“NADMO and NCCE have already begun efforts to address these concerns, but I believe a more aggressive and widespread campaign is necessary. I suggest that educational programs include information on how to properly dispose of waste, the importance of keeping drainage systems clear, and tips for staying safe during floods. Additionally, I recommend that community leaders collaborate with these organizations to ensure the messages reach all segments of the population,” he added.