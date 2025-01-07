Ashaiman Chief Urges Support for Mahama Ahead of Swearing-In

The Chief of Ashaiman, Nii Annang Adzor, has called on Ghanaians to rally behind His Excellency John Dramani Mahama as he prepares to be sworn in as president tomorrow.

Speaking during a community engagement in Ashaiman, Nii Annang Adzor emphasised the weight of the responsibility ahead for President Mahama and urged all well-meaning Ghanaians to offer their prayers and support. He noted that the current economic and social challenges facing the nation would require divine intervention to restore stability and progress.

Heavy task

“The task ahead is heavy, and it will take the collective effort and prayers of right-thinking Ghanaians to support the president. We must all ask for divine intervention to ensure things return to normal,” he stated.

The chief further urged President Mahama to exercise diligence and integrity throughout his tenure, reminding him of the high expectations placed on his leadership. “Ghanaians have entrusted him with the highest office once again. He must lead with wisdom and avoid any actions that could make the people regret their decision,” he advised.

Counsel

The chief further extended his counsel to the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, encouraging him to continue demonstrating professionalism as the 9th Parliament prepares to convene. Nii Annang Adzor stressed the importance of fostering unity and ensuring parliamentary proceedings are conducted devoid of unnecessary conflicts.

“The 9th Parliament must reflect the will of the people, and it is essential that the Speaker leads with fairness and ensures that the House serves its intended purpose. Rancour and bickering must be avoided at all costs,” he urged.

Solidarity

Nii Adzor expressed his message of solidarity with the victims of the recent Kantamanto fire outbreak, which led to significant loss of property and livelihoods. He encouraged those affected to remain hopeful and called on the government, corporate Ghana, and the general public to provide the necessary support to help the victims recover.

“My heartfelt message goes to the victims of the Kantamanto fire. Let us all come together to support them during this difficult time,” he said.

Nii Annang Adzor also used the opportunity to caution against unsafe practices that could lead to fire outbreaks. He warned against the excessive use of coal pots, gas stoves, and cigarette smoking, which he cited as potential causes of domestic and market fires.

He tasked the Ghana Fire Service to remain vigilant and ensure prompt responses to fire emergencies to mitigate the devastating loss of properties.

“The Ghana Fire Service must always be on high alert and respond swiftly to emergencies. Timely action can save lives and properties,” he added.