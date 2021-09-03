Ashaiman Drivers appeal to government to fix the road

Some drivers of Lebanon in the Ashaiman Municipality have appealed to government to fix their road for them.

They said the poor road network impeded their operations and destroyed their vehicles..

According to the drivers, the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly kept on promising that the situation would be fixed but over two years “of consistent promises no action, we cannot stay with the promise we want action on our road”.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Ashaiman Lebanon on Friday after a downpour, the drivers said, the bad nature of the road had rendered them incapacitated when armed robbers confronted them.

They said, the major road from Lebanon School Junction connecting Tsui-Blui, Community 22, Washington and other major townships in the Ashaiman Municipality needd urgent attention.

Awetse Simon Asare, one of the drivers told the GNA that, they were not able to send to patients in an emergency state to the hospital on time due to the bad nature of the road.

Mr Bright Ayitey disclosed that, the deep potholes on the roads forced some of the drivers to charge more than the stipulated fares.

They therefore appealed to all authorities concerned such as Civil Society Organizations, Religious Organizations, Philanthropists, the Government to come to their aid through provision to facilitate their economic activities.