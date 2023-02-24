Ashaiman Education Director to complete E-Block project

Mr Clifford Heneku Budu, Ashaiman Municipal Education Director, has reaffirmed the Municipal Assembly’s commitment to complete the standard four-story classroom blocks started under the previous government known as “E-Blocks”.

Mr Budu gave the assurance when he received a petition from the students of the Ashaiman Technical and Vocational Institute (Ash Tech) after demonstrating to draw attention to the deplorable condition of their school and force the authorities to complete the abandoned Ashaiman E-Block project.

The students marched to the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly and presented a petition calling for the completion E-Block project.

In an interview with Ghana News Agency, Mr Budu who received the petition on behalf of the Ashaiman Municipal Chief Executive, assured the students that consultation with all relevant stakeholders was underway to ensure that the contractor returned to the site.

He commended the students for the peaceful nature of their demonstration, saying, “I was happy with the way the students protested. They went about their demonstration very beautifully and orderly.”

Meanwhile, Mr Ernest Henry Norgbey, Member of Parliament for Ashaiman Constituency, had reiterated an appeal to the government to complete the community day E-Block school project.

Mr Norgbey urged the minister for education to expedite action to complete the project to enhance access to quality education in the area.

He said parts of the edifice are deteriorating due to neglect on the part of the government and called for urgent action on the abandoned school project to enhance education in the municipality.

He explained that the E-Block project was structured to take in fresh students from the Ashaiman Vocational Training Institute and enroll them in the free senior high school (SHS) policy.