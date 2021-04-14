The management of Ashaiman Excellence Awards wishes to alert the general public about the official opening of Nominations this Friday 16th April,2021.

This event scheme will recognize all emerging talents and brands contributing their quota to the nation in diverse media phases or business ,Cultural and Arts.

In an interview with Mcford the ceo of this event stated “This is a scheme for all and opens to everyone within the region or outside it” nomination filing points will be made very easy to aid everyone submit in peace with no stress.

Our website aea.loversgh.com will be available to take nomination and other accounts we shall provide to receive entries.

And promised that these will be fairly conducted and supervised by the board without any fear or favour.

Therefore, on the day of nominations all parties are to read well the information provided and accept terms before filing, failure to do so will terminate your applications.

The categories will be made available to enable one to choose his or her preferred field to nominate.

Nominees must check each time for current updates on our sites and social handles not to miss any updates from about the event.

Other forms and aspects of news shall be communicated via our sponsors also.