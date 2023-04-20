Ashaiman Health Directorate achieve target through sustained interventions, strategies

Mrs. Patience Ami Mamattah, Ashaiman Municipal Director of Health, has disclosed that the directorate in 2022 initiated and sustained various interventions and strategies that helped improve health service access and delivery in the municipality.

Mrs. Mamattah revealed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Ashaiman after the Municipal Health Directorate was adjudged the second-best performing health district in the Greater Accra Region out of 29.

She said setting clear targets for staff and ensuring management provided enablement to facilitate performance were key to its strategies during the year under review.

She also stated that frank talks with staff were also held periodically, in addition to giving required feedback on issues at stake, adding that another key strategy was the continuous flow of information among staff coupled with intermittent data review and validation among others.

According to her, she and the team celebrated the small gains and successes with the staff openly to encourage the positive behaviour they desired.

The Ashaiman Municipal Director also indicated that good documentation practices were also a priority of the directorate, adding that leadership and teamwork were key and essential to achieving their targets.

“Our staff has a strong sense of responsibility and takes ownership of their work by constantly seeking tailor-made creative solutions to address the everyday challenges that we face in the course of our work to meet our client’s needs and satisfy them, including the communities we serve,” she stressed.

Touching on their challenges, Mrs. Mamattah said even though they were enormous, she and her team kept pressing on.

She however appealed to the public and organizations to support the staff with basic medical equipment like BP apparatuses and other needed equipment to undertake home visits to help reduce hypertension among residents, which she stated was a major problem in the municipality.

She expressed appreciation to all for their support while calling on others to join in augmenting their committed efforts to provide quality health care in the municipality.