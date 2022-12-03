Ashaiman MCE adjudged Best Backyard Farmer

Mr Albert Boakye Okyere, Ashaiman Municipal Chief Executive has been decorated with the Municipal 2022 Best Backyard Farmer at the commemoration of the 38th National Farmers Day

Mr Okyere who is into crop and animal farming, grows tomatoes, carrots, and plantain at his residence and also owns 10 acres of palm plantation, nine acres of cocoa, 35 acres of orange, 20 goats, and 20 cattle in other parts of the country.

Mr Okyere applauded other farmers for providing basic food needs to keep the nation alive.

This year’s farmers’ day on the theme: “Accelerating Agricultural Development through Value Addition.”

He said although there was a high rate of food inflation, the theme for the celebration was appropriate, and timeous for us as a nation to fast-track agriculture transformation and promote made-in-Ghana goods to sustain economic growth.

He revealed that the assembly through its development of agriculture, was working hard to translate the government’s flagship programmes like the One-district-one-factory, planting for foods and jobs, planting for export and rural development and rearing for foods and jobs into concrete actions to the benefits of the entire district.

He said the assembly had provided effective incentives and distributed free insecticides to 40 farmers this year.

He said the intervention had reduced the four-army worms dramatically and had positively impacted on food security and wealth creation.

Mr Boakye said the assembly would continue to provide the enabling environment for farmers to sell to greater heights to their respective agricultural businesses.

Mr Abubakar Abdul-Wahab who was declared the Overall Best Farmer received a tricycle, pesticides, and other farming items.

Mr Abdul-Wahab has cultivated 10 acres of maize, six acres of corn, three acres of cucumber, eight acres of green pepper, two acres of tomatoes, five acres of onions, three acres of okra, three acres of ‘ayoyo’, one acre of lettuce, and 1.5 acres of cashew nuts, and some livestock farming.

Mr William Akokya won the Overall Municipal Best Extension Agent; Mr Mumuni Khafiz, Best Crop Farmer; Madam Comfort Adjakwa, Best Female Farmer; and Mr. Azura Azaya, Best Youth Farmer.