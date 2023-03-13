Ashaiman MP praises police for detaining suspected military killers so quickly

Mr. Ernest Norgbey, the Ashaiman MP, praised the Ghana Police Service for its prompt investigations and the arrest of those suspected of killing Trooper Imoro Sherrif.

He claimed that the Police operated with professionalism and diligence.

According to a press release from Mr. Nogbey on Monday, March 13, the Police have demonstrated via this behavior that they possess the necessary expertise to look into all crimes in the nation.

“I thank the Ghana Police Service for their careful investigation into the circumstances surrounding Trooper Imoro’s death thus far, which has been done in a calm, quick, and professional manner.

The good people of Ashaiman and the entire population of Ghana have been reassured by the Ghana Police through their efforts so far that the Ghana Police Service, under the direction of IGP COP George Akuffo Dampare, has the capability and expertise to look into all gruesome crimes, including the kind that resulted in Trooper Imoro’s early demise.

A portion of his message said, “The good people of Ghana and Ashaiman will long remember the great services of the men and women of the Ghana Police Service to Ashaiman when it meant most.

The legislator has tasked the Attorney General with ensuring the prompt prosecution of the accused.

“I pray that the Attorney-Department General’s will then ensure swift, fair, fearless, and successful prosecution of all the suspects involved in the alleged killing of Trooper Imoro and that our courts will issue a ruling that serves as a bold line of deterrence to all people who may want to break the law,” the petitioner said.

Following a police notification that six individuals had been detained in connection with the soldier’s death, Mr. Norgbey issued a press release.

In a thorough statement released on Monday, the Police claimed that after nearly a week of arduous operations guided by intelligence, they had successfully apprehended suspects Safianu Musah alias Dayorgu and Ibrahim Abdul Rakib on March 9 at their hideouts in Ashaiman.

On March 10, authorities also detained Samuel Tetteh, nicknamed Wiper, and Abubakar Sadick, alias Birdman, at their hideouts.

“On March 11 and 12, respectively, two other suspects, Yussif Mohammed and Abdul Gafaru Abdul Karim, were detained.

According to the police, additional investigation has shown that suspects Samuel Tetteh and Abubakar Sadick accosted the deceased at Taifa Ashaiman at 1:45 am on March 4 in an effort to rob him of his phone and a rucksack.

But, the dead resisted and fought with the suspects. The deceased was stabbed in the arm during the struggle by the suspect Samuel Tetteh, who then stole his phone and fled, leaving the deceased with the knife still lodged in his arm.

Six suspects arrested in connection with the March 4 slaying of Trooper Imoro Sherrif in Taifa, an Ashaiman neighborhood, have been denied bail by the Ashaiman Circuit Court.

According to the prosecutor, Supt. Sylvester Asare, releasing the accused on bail would obstruct investigations in the courtroom presided over by Simon Gaga.