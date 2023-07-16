Ashaiman Municipal Assembly engages pensioners

Mr. Albert Boakye Okyere, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly, has engaged some members of the Ashaiman SSNIT Pensioners and the Veterans Administration of Ghana (VAG) in Ashaiman.

He said the interaction dubbed engagement with the senior citizens formed part of his vision to meet the elderly people within the Ashaiman Municipality.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Ashiaman during the engagament, Mr. Okyere explained that the move would help the Assembly streamline its programmes to meet the needs and aspirations of all people in Ashaiman.

Mr. Okyere added that the veterans and pensioners had experiences and in-depth knowledge that could be tapped to enhance rapid development within the various communities in Ashaiman.

He gave the assurance that the Assembly would soon constitute some advisory committees within the various Electoral areas, adding that some members of the veterans and SNNIT Pensioners would be co-opted into the committees to assist in ensuring satisfactory performance.

“As leaders, we needed to be guided by your expertise and rich experiences,” he told the participants.

He said the Municipal Assembly was ready to assist the elderly at all times, including the pensioners, to overcome their challenges.

Mr. Emmanuel Harrison Ahiabu, Chairman of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) Pensioners Association Ashaiman District, expressed gratitude to the MCE and the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly staffs for engaging them.

Mr. Ahiabu however bemoaned the fact that pensioners were going through several welfare crises and called on the government to urgently intervene on their behalf.

He stressed that the government, through the various MMDAs, could give them some waiver or exempt them from the various rates and levies, including the property rates they pay to the government.

He also noted that duty bearers should consider their voices or opinions in policy initiatives to enable them contribute their quota to developing their communities.