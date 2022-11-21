Ashaiman Municipality tops Greater Accra Regional health delivery chart

The Ashaiman Municipality has been adjudged the best district in the Greater Accra Region in terms of proper health delivery services, Mrs. Patience Amamartha, the Municipal Health Director has revealed.

She said the municipality has made some tremendous strides in health delivery within the district and the enhanced health delivery was attributed to the dedication and commitment of health workers within the municipality.

She said: “We have adopted an all hands-on-deck approach to health to ensure health for all within the municipality that is what has contributed to the district being recognised as the best in the region.”

The Municipal Health Director made this revelation during a ceremony to commission some 100-bed capacity health mall in Ashaiman, constructed by the New Crystal Hospital.

She urged the public, including those outside the Ashaiman Municipality to consider visiting Ashaiman for a medical tour saying, the municipality could now boast of state-of-the-art health facilities and equipment.

He said the directorate would ensure proper and professional health delivery remained the hallmark of health services in Ashaiman and the various health facilities including privately owned ones would be supported to maintain its status as the best in health delivery.

Mr. Albert Boakye Okyere, Municipal Chief Executive, Ashaiman Municipal Assembly expressed gratitude to the Municipal Health Directorate for their commitment to health delivery and the Assembly would continue to support them.

He revealed that as part of efforts to construct the government’s flagship Agenda 111 Hospital in the municipality, engineers had undertaken soil testing and other documentation for Ashaiman to benefit from the project.