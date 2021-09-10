Ashaiman Muslim Community supports anti-LGBTQ+ bill

The Ashaiman Muslim Community has expressed its support for ‘The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021’ popularly known as anti-lesbian, Gay, Bi-sexual, Transgender and its related activities (LGBTQ+) which is before Parliament.

The Muslim community at a press conference said they would have series of activities to register their support for the bill as Islam does not tolerate homosexuality and its related activities.

“Muslims here feel total abhorrence towards this shameful act, because our religion, Islam, emphatically forbids this deed and prescribes severe punishment for it, in this world and the next.

“How could it be otherwise, when the Prophet of Islam said: ‘Whoever you find committing the sin of the people of Lut (Lot), kill them, both the one who does it and the one to whom it is done” – i.e. if it is done with consent. (This hadith was narrated by al-Tirmidhi in his Sunan, 1376.”

Imam Abass Abdul-Karim Umar, who was speaking at a media briefing at Ashiaman on behalf of the Ashaiman Muslim Community said Islam teachings and scriptures such as Qur’an 4:16 argue that LGBQT+ activities were unnatural and therefore against the will of Allah.

Imama Umar added that the act has the same punishment as adultery under most schools of Shari’ah Law which was death adding that “some Islamic states impose the death penalty on people caught taking part in homosexual acts.”

He therefore, urged all political parties, politicians, especially Members of Parliament to lead the fight by supporting the bill to ensure its successful passing into law.

He questioned what has changed for the Europeans to move from classifying homosexual acts as mental illness some years back and now promoting it.

He observed that “homosexuals were treated with shock therapy and all sorts of morbid science experiments to try and fix their unacceptable desires, which went against the (Adam & Eve and not Adam & Steve – Semi Biblical) norm, which was taught all over the western world.”

Imama Umar said it was worrying that the LGBTQ community was working overtime to push their themes and ideas on every virtual platform available, including movies, shows with celebrities, and people the youth look up to coming out to declare their homosexual status.

“We as Muslims must be able to stand up for what is moral and what is right, we have a voice and we have platforms and it is time that we come together to condemn some of these atrocities and abominations that are being fed to us through you-tube, television, and books,” he stressed.