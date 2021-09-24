Ashaiman NCCE organizes quiz for schools

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has organized quiz on the 1992 Constitution and the Local Government Act 2016 for selected schools in Ashaiman Municipality and its environs.

The event was organized in collaboration with ProHumane Afrique International, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) to promote learning of the 1992 Constitution.

Participating basic schools include: Be– Kind School Complex, Nouvell School Complex, Divine Providence School, Saint Paul’s and Jubilee Academy.

Be- Kind School Complex won the competition with 25 points, followed by Nouvell School Complex with 22 points, St Paul’s was third with 21 points, Jubilee Academy came fourth with 20 points and Divine Providence came fifth with 19 points.

The contestants were awarded a certificate and copies of the 1992 Constitutions.

Madam Gifty Agyeiwaa Badu, NCCE Director for Ashaiman Municipal, said the quiz was a means of inculcating good values in the pupils and the promotion of the learning of the 1992 Constitution.

She said it was important to ensure that pupils and students in the country were abreast with the 1992 Constitution especially from the basic level, so that they would become responsible citizens for the country.

She noted that the first three winners would represent the district at the regional level in October.

Madam Badu said as part of broadening the knowledge of the pupils and students on the Constitution, the NCCE had established Civic Education Clubs in the Basic Schools, Senior High Schools and the Tertiary Institutions in the country.

Madam Baptista Gebu, Executive Director of ProHumane Afrique International, a Non- Governmental Organization (NGO), urged the pupils and students to give out their best during the competition.

She also urged them to take their studies seriously and called on the pupils and students especially the adolescent girls to desist from forced and early child marriages “report such cases to the appropriate institutions”.

Mr Jerome Kwadzodey, Headmaster of Ashaiman Senior High School, encouraged the pupils and students to be disciplined in all their endeavours so as to be responsible citizen in the future.

“What you are doing now is about the Constitution and the Constitution is about rule of law, which also correlates with discipline, for one to be successful in the future, you need to be disciplined,” he stated.