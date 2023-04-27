Ashaiman records reduction in Malaria cases in 2022

The Ashaiman Municipality has seen a decline in malaria cases even though the disease remains the leading cause of Outpatients Department (OPD) visits.

Mrs Patience Ami Mamattah, Director of Health Services for the Ashaiman Municipality who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency said that in 2022, a total of 18,458 cases were reported at the various health facilities’ outpatient departments, compared to 24,237 in 2021.

She was speaking to the GNA about the celebrations of this year’s World Malaria Day marked on the theme: “Time to Deliver Zero Malaria: Invest, Innovate, and Implement.”

She attributed the decrease in malaria cases to various interventions implemented by her organisation, noting that they worked with the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly’s (ASHMA) Environmental Health Unit to identify water bodies and spray them to kill mosquitoes and their larvae.

Mrs Mamattah also stated that the municipality had increased it, education on malaria prevention techniques.

She urged community members to maintain the surroundings and to prevent storing water in containers around their houses and workplaces to reduce mosquito breeding.

The Director also advised families to sleep under insecticide-treated bed nets and urged parents to protect their children under five from mosquito bites.

She advised parents to bring their children to the child welfare clinics for a free treated mosquito net, especially those under the age of two.