Ashaiman residents benefit from medical outreached services

The Pleasant Medical Centre (PMC) at Ashaiman Middle East has rendered a three-day in-house medical outreach for residents in Ashaiman and its neighbourhood with discounted services on general medical consultation and a free dental examination.

Health services offered included free blood pressure and weight checks, free malaria tests, genotype, blood group, glucose level, and haemoglobin level, and a 50 percent discount rate on physiotherapy, orthopaedics, dietherapy, and general medical consultation.

The medical outreach programme which started on Wednesday, July 26, ended on Friday, July 28.

The three-day exercise was a collaboration between Pleasant Medical Centre and Dentoc Dental Clinic, with support by a team of health practitioners.

Ms. Keziah Darko, a Registered General Nurse at Pleasant Medical Centre, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Ashaiman, during the screening that the action was to give back to the community in the bid to create a better Ghana.

“The numbers that came in were encouraging. We indeed wanted people to have a pleasant experience with our health facilities and educate them on the need to prioritise their health needs,” she said.

She noted that the screening process included free registration, and a “queue in,” through which details of individuals were taken and health vitals like temperature, blood pressure, oxygen level, and pulse were also checked alongside payments made for discounted and special services.

According to Mr. Felix Ayornu, a Laboratory Scientist at the facility, basic laboratory tests such as malaria, typhoid, genotype, and haemoglobin level were done within a short period of time, whereas complex laboratory tests like hypertension and diabetes required more time for test results.

He added that individuals with complex health issues after screening and lab testing were encouraged to consult a doctor to further discuss concerns, goals, and outcomes to improve their health.

Mr. Emmanuel Odonkor, an Administrator from Dentoc Dental Clinic, also highlighted how the general oral health of individuals was examined and oral health recommendations were given by the doctor at discounted rates too.