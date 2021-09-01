Ashaiman residents calls for enhance Police visibility

Some residents of Ashaiman-Lebanon on Tuesday said they need massive Police Visibility in the Communities to deter criminals and therefore appealed to the Acting Inspector General of Police to intervene.

The residents as a matter of urgency called on the Acting IGP Commissioner of Police (COP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare, to increase Police Visibility as well as regular Police patrol in the community to curb the frequent violent attacks and armed robbery.

Scores of the Resident told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Ashaiman-Lebanon and commended the Acting IGP for prompt action since he took office and pleaded with him to send more men to their communities.

“Police visibility in our community is very important, armed robbers fear presence of security personnel, so we beg IGP to help us,” Mr Gabriel Kwame, a resident told the GNA.

He also called on Government to fast track the ongoing installation of CCTV cameras to reduce the high level of crime as it will be a good mechanism to get perpetrators arrested and prosecuted on time.

The residents also suggested that recruitment to the Ghana Police Service should be grounded on passion and qualification.

“Personnel of the Ghana Police Service must be given the nod if only they have the passion for the job and must also follow due process to avoid unprofessional and brutalization of innocent civilians,” Mr Bright Ayitey a resident stated.