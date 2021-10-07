Ashaiman Residents to outdoor MCE on bad roads

Mr Ernest Henry Norgbey, Member of Parliament for Ashaiman Constituency, says residents and motorists would demonstrate over the deplorable roads in the municipality.

“Mr Albert Boakye Okyere the retained MCE’s first baptism will be an outdooring demonstration on October 12. We will demonstrate in Ashaiman to drum home our concern and the difficulty we go through just to move around,” Mr Norgbey stated.

He said, “stakeholders in Ashaiman, working together with him as the MP, have done all to attract attention to the bad state of roads in the municipality but there was no action during the MCE’s first term. Now under his second term, we want him to hit the ground running.”

Mr Norgbey was speaking with the Ghana News Agency in Ashaiman after the confirmation of Mr Okyere as the Municipal Chief Executive for a second term.

“I have asked so many questions concerning the bad roads in Ashaiman on the floor of Parliament; approached the Minister in charge of roads on several occasions and did numerous consultations with concerned stakeholders but the story is still the same,” he said.

Mr Norgbey stressed that the only alternative left for the residents is to demonstrate to draw the attention of the authorities that the roads in the municipality were bad.

Meanwhile, Mr Okyere had assured the residents that in line with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s ‘year of roads’ agenda, Ashaiman would receive its portion this time around.

He said talks were underway to get contractors and agencies on-site, adding that, “We deserve more roads in Ashaiman.”

Meanwhile, scores of drivers in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Ashaiman said the poor road network impeded their operations and destroyed their vehicles.

They said they were unable to send patients in an emergency state to the hospital on time due to the bad nature of the roads.

While they called for support from everyone to help get the roads fixed, they also vowed to demonstrate to exercise their displeasure if the government did not give them a listening ear within a month.

“The Ashaiman Municipal Assembly keeps promising that the situation would be fixed but over two years of consistent promises no action, we cannot stay with the promise, we want action on our roads.”

Some residents mentioned roads such as the Jericho to Lebanon Police Junction Road, the Central Business District to Zenu Road, and the Newtown Junction to Afariwaa road as some of the most deplorable roads in the municipality.

Others were the road from Lebanon School Junction connecting Tsui Bleoo, Community 22, Washington and other major townships.