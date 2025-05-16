Ashanti Assembly Rejects MCE Nominee Amid Chaotic Scenes

The Asante-Akim North Municipal Assembly has declined to confirm Sarah Amoakowaa as Municipal Chief Executive following a contentious vote that required security intervention.

The nominee secured 17 of 31 votes, failing to meet the two-thirds majority threshold.

Proceedings turned disorderly before the final tally, with reports of heated exchanges among members prompting security forces to restore calm. The Presiding Member confirmed the outcome, stating the assembly would reconvene for either a revote or new nomination.

Meanwhile, Atwima Kwanwoma’s assembly unanimously approved Grace Asamoah Agyemang as MCE with 47 votes. The contrasting outcomes highlight regional disparities in political cohesion as Ghana’s local governance system faces scrutiny over confirmation processes.