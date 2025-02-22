Ashanti Chiefs Plead for State Action as Illegal Mining Ravages Farmlands

Communities in Asante Akyem Praso, Ashanti Region, are sounding the alarm over a surge in illegal mining operations that have decimated cocoa farms, polluted waterways, and left behind deadly abandoned pits.

Traditional leaders accuse the miners of acting with brazen impunity, allegedly claiming political protection as they bulldoze through livelihoods.

A recent visit by Asaase News to the area revealed a landscape scarred by galamsey activities: cocoa trees uprooted, excavators parked near active dig sites, and water bodies tinged with toxic sludge. One abandoned mining pit has already claimed a life, deepening tensions in the agrarian community. “They operate under cover of darkness, mocking our pleas. This is the fourth invasion, and we’ve had enough,” said Nana Yaw Agyekumhene, Chief of Asante Akyem Praso.

The chief issued a direct appeal to the government, demanding urgent intervention to halt the destruction. “We will no longer tolerate this lawlessness. If the state won’t act, we will defend our land ourselves,” he warned, referencing the recent fatality as a tipping point.

The outcry follows a failed two-week ultimatum issued by Ashanti Regional Minister Dr. Frank Amoakohene earlier this month, ordering illegal miners to vacate forest reserves and rivers. With the deadline expired and no visible crackdown, skepticism grows over authorities’ commitment to curbing galamsey.

Ghana’s fight against illegal mining has long been marred by cycles of enforcement and relapse. Despite high-profile initiatives like the military-led Operation Halt, illicit operations persist, often with alleged political or security force collusion. In Asante Akyem Praso, locals claim miners openly flout regulations, emboldened by the perception that “their government is in power.”

The destruction of cocoa farms—a backbone of Ghana’s agricultural economy—threatens both food security and export revenues. Farmers report losses running into thousands of cedis, with no compensation or recourse. “These farms fed our families for generations. Now they’re wastelands,” said Kwame Adjei, a local cultivator.

As pressure mounts, questions linger over the government’s next steps. Will Accra heed the chiefs’ call, or will inaction fuel further unrest? For now, Asante Akyem Praso’s youth vow vigilance. “We’ll guard our lands day and night,” declared a community leader. “But we shouldn’t have to fight this battle alone.”