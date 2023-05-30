Ashanti King Otumfuo destools Antoa Chief

The warlord of the Asante kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has directed that the chief of popular town in Asanteman, Antoa, be destooled.

This ruling was delivered by Otumfuo on Monday, 29 May 2023, during the sitting of the Kumasi Traditional Council.

The destoolment rites have since begun.

The Antoa Chief, Nana Kwame Owusu Agyeman, is accused of instituting his nephew to take over from him, while he is alive, thereby violating customary procedures.

He is also accused of engaging in the multiple sale of lands.

The Antoa Chief has been chief for over twenty years.