Ashanti King Otumfuo Launches Mediation Bid to End Bawku Chieftaincy Violence

In a significant move to quell the deadly chieftaincy conflict in Bawku, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the revered King of the Ashanti Kingdom, has initiated high-stakes peace talks with factions embroiled in the decades-long dispute.

The monarch, whose diplomatic prowess helped resolve Ghana’s protracted Dagbon chieftaincy crisis two decades ago, met with Mamprusi leaders at his Manhyia Palace on February 14, 2025, signaling a renewed push for dialogue amid escalating violence.

The closed-door discussions, confirmed by Ashanti Kingdom broadcaster Opemsuo FM, followed prior consultations with Ghana’s Defence and Interior Ministers, who have endorsed a dual strategy combining heightened security measures with traditional conflict-resolution mechanisms. “The government recognizes that lasting peace in Bawku requires more than military presence,” a senior Interior Ministry official stated anonymously. “Otumfuo’s involvement brings cultural legitimacy no state actor can replicate.”

Bawku, a bustling town in Ghana’s Upper East Region, has been fractured by cyclical clashes between the Kusasi and Mamprusi ethnic groups, rooted in contested claims to chieftaincy rights, land ownership, and political influence. Recent skirmishes have claimed dozens of lives, displaced families, and stifled economic activity in a region already grappling with poverty and climate-driven food insecurity.

Analysts note the parallels to Dagbon, where Otumfuo’s mediation between the Abudu and Andani royal families in the early 2000s ended a 30-year stalemate. Yet Bawku’s conflict presents unique challenges. Unlike Dagbon’s intra-ethnic feud, tensions here intersect with transnational dynamics: the Mamprusi trace their heritage to Burkina Faso’s Mossi kingdom, while the Kusasi assert indigenous sovereignty. Compounding the rift are allegations of partisan political interference, with both major parties accused of exploiting the conflict for electoral gains.

“Otumfuo’s moral authority is unmatched, but Bawku is a tinderbox,” warned peacebuilding researcher Dr. Ama Serwah. “Land scarcity, youth unemployment, and illicit arms trafficking fuel this crisis. Mediation must address these triggers, not just the royal rivalry.”

Local reactions remain cautiously hopeful. “We’re tired of burying our children,” said Bawku resident Fatima Alhassan, whose brother was killed in a 2023 clash. “If the Ashanti King can make them listen, we’ll support it. But past talks failed—why will this time be different?”

Government sources hint that a broader reconciliation framework, including economic development pledges and a truth-sharing process, could follow initial dialogue. For now, all eyes are on Kumasi, where Otumfuo’s next steps—including potential talks with Kusasi leaders—may determine whether Bawku’s cycle of violence finally breaks.