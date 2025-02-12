Ashanti Minister Outlines Reforms for Kejetia Market

Ashanti Regional Minister Dr. Frank Amoakohene has unveiled a series of measures designed to tackle the longstanding issues at Kejetia Market.

Following an extensive visit to both the newly developing Phase II and the operational Phase I of the market, Dr. Amoakohene conveyed that his firsthand observations will form the basis of his briefing to President John Dramani Mahama.

The minister’s site visit was aimed at gaining an in-depth understanding of the construction progress and the daily challenges faced by traders in the heart of the market.

Dr. Amoakohene’s inspection of Phase I revealed significant management shortcomings that have compromised both the safety and functionality of the bustling trading hub. Among his proposals is an immediate crackdown on encroachment at the market’s entrance—a move intended to improve accessibility and ensure a clear path for emergency responses. In addition, he stressed the need to rehabilitate the eastern wing of the facility, which has languished since sustaining fire damage in March 2023. Recognizing the persistent risks of fire and poor sanitation, the minister has also arranged for an emergency meeting at the Regional Coordinating Council to address these concerns head-on.

The minister’s decisive actions reflect a broader commitment to revitalizing key public spaces amid growing calls for improved urban management. His approach has garnered cautious optimism among market traders and local residents, many of whom are eager to see tangible improvements. Critics, however, remain skeptical about the swift implementation of these reforms, noting that successful intervention will require coordinated efforts and sustained oversight. As the government moves to address these deep-rooted challenges, Kejetia Market’s transformation could serve as a bellwether for similar initiatives across the region.