Alhaji Saalim Bamba, the Ashanti Regional Nasara Coordinator of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has applauded the Electoral Commission (EC) for ensuring a smooth registration exercise despite initial challenges.

He said the ability of the EC to overcome the technical challenges it faced in the first few days of the exercise demonstrated that they were capable of managing the electoral process to the satisfaction of Ghanaians.

Alhaji Bamba who was speaking to Ghana News Agency (GNA) after leading a team to monitor the exercise at Ahafo-Ano North, said he was particularly impressed by the Queue Management System put in place to check overcrowding at registration centres.

The Nasara Coordinator is leading one of the numerous monitoring teams deployed by the regional secretariat of the NPP to observe the exercise as key stakeholders of the process.

He said the introduction of the queue management system had brought sanity to the various registration centres and also ensured compliance of the social distancing protocol.

“The EC has also done extremely well in enforcing the other safety protocols at the registration centres to protect both the officials and the registrants”, he observed.

He encouraged all eligible voters across the country to take part in the exercise to enable them to exercise their franchise in December as citizens.

He said only registered voters could show appreciation to the numerous policy interventions by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo by renewing his mandate on December 07 and reiterated the need for Ghanaians to register.

Alhaji Bamba said the NPP was poised to retain power and would continue to keenly participate in all the electoral processes until victory was achieved.

