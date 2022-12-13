Ashanti NDC chairman condemns disturbances at the Cape Coast elections

Mr. Andrews Nana Akwasi, Ashanti Regional Chairman of NDC, has condemned the violent disturbances that characterized the youth and women’s wings elections of the party at Cape Coast.

He described the actions by the two rival groups as “uncivilized and uncalled for”, giving the principles and tenets on which the party was formed.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in reaction to the sad event at Cape Coast on December 10, this year, he said, it was important for party members and supporters to understand and imbibe the principles and objectives of the party.

He said the rights of every eligible member of the party to participate in decision making process in an open, transparent and democratic manner, could not be denied under any circumstances.

Nana Akwasi said the NDC was a unique party and there was the need to settle internal wrangling peacefully without subjecting it to public ridicule by any means.

“I cannot understand why members of the same family will try to ridicule themselves in the face of their political opponents to make room for political points against them”, he said.

He said there was the need for members of the party to be always abreast with the slogan and motto of the party which is “unity, stability and development” and forge towards sustaining these principles.

Nana Akwasi suggested that, henceforth all national elections should be held in one place at the same time to help reduce cost and prevent the occurrence of such unfortunate incidents.

It would be recalled that while proceedings were ongoing at the congress, some rival groups of the contestants violently clashed throwing stones, blocks, tables and chairs, clubs among others, and causing injuries to at least three persons and destroying some properties.

The police in a statement, had indicated that it had identified 16 persons said to be involved in the disturbances and had issued arrest warrants for them.

Meanwhile the national executive elections of the party is scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on December 17, this year.