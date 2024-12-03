Ashanti NPP Reaffirms Commitment to Peaceful Elections, Accuses NDC of Intimidation Tactics

As Ghana’s December 7 elections draw closer, the Ashanti Regional branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has reiterated its resolve to ensure that every vote is counted, amid growing concerns over intimidation tactics allegedly being deployed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a media address, Dr. Francis Adomako, the Ashanti Regional Organiser for the NPP, accused the NDC of attempting to stoke voter apathy in the NPP’s stronghold. He assured the public that any such efforts would be met with strong resistance from the party.

“We want to assure you of our firm commitment to a peaceful electioneering process and also indicate clearly that any form of crude tactics and intimidation will be opposed fiercely,” Dr. Adomako stated.

The NPP called on the Ghana Police Service, the military, and other security agencies to remain professional in their duties and for electoral officers to ensure a smooth process, free from actions that could lead to rejected ballots or undermine the electoral process.

“To the good people of the Ashanti Region, we commit to making sure your vote counts and that nobody will be allowed to intimidate you on polling day,” he added.

Dr. Adomako urged the people of Ashanti to come out in large numbers to vote, emphasizing that the NPP is aiming for a massive voter turnout on Election Day. “We are hopeful of a very massive voter turnout on December 7, 2024. That is what the NDC is afraid of hence, all the crude tactics. Turn out in your numbers for a huge margin of victory for Dr. Bawumia,” he said.

He also called on party supporters to be vigilant before, during, and after voting. “If possible, do not go home after voting. Position yourself at a reasonable distance from the polling area like we did in 2016 and 2020. Safeguarding every polling station is cardinal to the coming victory,” Dr. Adomako stressed.