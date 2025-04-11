Ashanti Police Arrest 44 in Human Trafficking and Fraud Crackdown

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has apprehended 44 individuals, including a 29-year-old Cameroonian national, Bella Merie, for alleged involvement in a human trafficking and internet fraud scheme.

The suspects were arrested during an operation in Kenyasi Abrem on April 7, 2025, following reports of a scam targeting job seekers.

According to police spokesperson DSP Godwin Ahianyo, Merie allegedly lured 32 men and 11 women from neighboring countries with false promises of employment in Ghana, defrauding them of 4.5 million CFA Francs (approximately $7,300) through the Q-NET model—a network marketing scheme often linked to pyramid fraud. Victims were reportedly charged fees for non-existent visas and job placements. The suspects, aged between 22 and 38, have been transferred to the Ghana Immigration Service for repatriation.

“This operation underscores our resolve to combat transnational crime and protect vulnerable individuals,” DSP Ahianyo stated, reaffirming the police’s commitment to tackling fraud and human trafficking.

The Q-NET scam, notorious across West Africa, exploits economic desperation by offering fraudulent opportunities abroad. Ghana has recently intensified efforts to dismantle such networks, collaborating with regional partners to address cross-border criminal activity. Human trafficking remains a persistent challenge, with Ghana serving as a transit and destination country for victims from Cameroon, Nigeria, and Togo.

While the arrests highlight progress in law enforcement coordination, activists stress the need for stronger preventive measures, including public awareness campaigns and stricter oversight of recruitment agencies. The case also raises questions about the adequacy of penalties for trafficking offenses under Ghanaian law, which critics argue are insufficient to deter large-scale operations.

As authorities process the suspects, the incident underscores the intersection of cybercrime and human exploitation in an era of increasing digital deception. For now, the swift police action offers a temporary reprieve, but systemic solutions remain critical to curbing the root causes of such schemes.

INTERNET FRAUD AND HUMAN TRAFFICKING