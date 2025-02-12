Ashanti Police Chief Removed Amid Election Chaos

In a dramatic turn of events that has sent ripples through the region, Ashanti Regional Police Commander DCOP Frank Abrokwa has been removed from his position following violent disruptions at the Council of State regional elections in Kumasi.

Sources within the Ghana Police Service confirmed that his removal takes immediate effect, a decision that underscores growing concerns about the effectiveness of security measures during pivotal democratic events.

The chaos unfolded at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council when a group of unruly individuals stormed the venue, causing significant disruption to the electoral process and forcing security officers into reactive intervention. In the wake of the disturbance, law enforcement has initiated a manhunt for those responsible, carefully reviewing video footage in a bid to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

While officials have not officially linked DCOP Abrokwa’s ousting directly to the security lapses observed during the elections, his removal follows mounting criticism of how the situation was handled. The incident has prompted broader questions about police preparedness and the ability of security forces to maintain order during critical stages of democratic participation.

This episode comes at a time when the integrity of the Council of State elections, which play a key advisory role to the President on national matters, is under close scrutiny. The swift response by the police to launch a manhunt indicates a determination to address the immediate fallout, yet it also casts a long shadow over the current security protocols in place.

The fallout from the disruption serves as a stark reminder of the challenges facing law enforcement during major public events. As the Ghana Police Service grapples with these issues, the removal of DCOP Abrokwa is seen by many as both a necessary step towards accountability and a signal that reform is needed to safeguard future electoral processes. This development highlights the critical balance between maintaining order and upholding democratic practices, a balance that remains at the heart of Ghana’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its governance systems.