The Ashanti Regional Police Command on Monday, commemorated its annual national Police Memorial Day with a call on officers and Ghanaians to keep the significance of memorial services.

The Day is celebrated to remember officers who died while performing duties, either through accidents or gunned down by armed men.

Some eight police officers including; two females, were identified to have died in the course year.

They were; Lance Corporal Richmond Ali, Chief Inspector Adolf Nutse, Corporal Agartha Naaben, General Corporal Alhassan Asare, Lance Corporal Bernard Antwi, Lance Corporal Esther Kagya, General Corporal Asiedu Oteng, and General Corporal Nukpa Yao.

Superintendent of Police Very Reverend Samuel Jonas Aboagye, the Ashanti Regional Police Chaplain, who led the service, said life was transient and everybody must live lives worthy of emulation.

Mr. Osei Asibey Antwi, Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive Officer laid a wreath on behalf of the government of Ghana, Commissioner of Police (COP) Kwasi Menash Duku, the Ashanti Regional Police Commander laid one on behalf of the Police Administration, while a widow from the Police Wives Association laid one on behalf of the bereaved families.