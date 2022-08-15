Ashanti RCC stepped up monitoring of 2nd phase of Kejetia/Central Market project

The Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) has stepped up monitoring of the second phase of the Kejetia/Central Market Redevelopment Project to ensure its timely completion.

Work on the state-of-the-art commercial hub, which commenced in 2019, has currently caused inconveniences, including congestion in the Central Business District (CBD) and the loss of open trading spaces.

The perennial flooding at the Kejetia enclave due to the poor drainage system associated with the completed first phase of the Project, is also compounding the problem.

Mr Simon Osei-Mensah, the Regional Minister, said the authorities were bent on ensuring the second phase was executed per the specifications and seriousness it deserved.

“We have put in place the necessary measures so that some pertinent issues such as adequate terminal for commuting buses, open spaces for table-top marketing, amongst others, are factored into the construction,” he told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Kumasi, after an inspection of the ongoing works.

The Kejetia/Central Market Redevelopment Project is meant to replace the old open-space market, the biggest in the West African sub-region, which attracted traders and buyers of all sorts from neighbouring countries.

The multi-million dollar project is being executed by Messrs. Contracta Engenharia Limitada, with the first phase completed and currently in operation.

The second phase is expected to be completed in June, 2024, with a provision for thousands of stores, leasable commercial spaces, restaurants, butcher stands, waste treatment plant, fire and police stations, post office as well as first class roads to and from the Market.