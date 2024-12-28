Ashanti Region Fire Service Warns of Rising Attacks on Firefighters Amid Response Delays

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in the Ashanti region has issued a stern warning to local residents following a series of violent incidents targeting firefighters and their equipment, primarily due to delays in response times.

The most recent of these attacks occurred in the Krofuom suburb of Kumasi, where angry residents assaulted a firefighter after a devastating fire destroyed a local church and the Trinity Television station.

The fire, which broke out on the morning of Friday, 27 December, at around 9 a.m., ravaged the 18-year-old church building, reducing it to rubble. The inferno also destroyed valuable properties housed within the church, including the television studio and other ancillary facilities. The fire spread quickly, damaging a nearby kiosk, and engulfing the properties of the Trinity Television station, which had just completed its morning broadcast.

Witnesses reported that the fire spread rapidly, causing significant financial losses for the residents, and prompting an emotional reaction from the community. In the wake of the destruction, firefighters were attacked by locals who became frustrated with the apparent delay in the service’s response. The situation became so volatile that the firefighters were forced to flee to safety amidst the physical assaults.

No casualties have been reported as a result of the blaze, though the cause of the fire remains unknown. The Ghana National Fire Service has expressed concerns about the growing trend of violence against emergency responders, stressing the importance of cooperation from the public in times of crisis.

As the situation develops, the Fire Service is calling for increased understanding and patience from the public, urging that any delays in response are often due to a variety of logistical challenges, rather than negligence. The service is working to investigate the cause of the fire, while also addressing the safety and well-being of its personnel as they continue to face growing risks in the line of duty.