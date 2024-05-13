Ashanti Region Goes Agog As Otumfuo Climax Rich Colourful 25th Jubilee Of Akwasidae

Undoubtedly, this recently held 25th Jubilee of the Akwasidae Festival will be etched in history as one of the most splendid Akwasidae festivals, celebrating the enduring traditions of the Asante people.

In Kumasi, the air buzzed with music and vibrant hues as multitudes congregated to honor the 25th Jubilee of the Akwasidae Festival of the Asante Kingdom.

This annual harvest celebration venerates the Asantehene’s accession to the Golden Stool and pays homage to Asante heritage.

This year, the occasion carried added significance, commemorating 25 years of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s reign.

The focal point was a lively parade winding its way through Kumasi to Manhyia Palace, featuring over 1000 participants adorned in resplendent kente cloth representing diverse Asante clans and divisions.

The intricate designs in red, yellow, green, and blue showcased Asante symbolism.

At the palace, dignitaries from across Asanteman gathered in regal attire as Otumfuo, adorned in magnificent kente, made his grand entrance.

Cultural performances illuminated Asante folklore through dance, music, poetry, and drama, offering a vibrant tapestry of tradition.

For attendees, it reaffirmed their pride in their Asante identity, a testament to centuries of cultural richness.