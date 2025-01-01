Ashanti Region Intensifies Response to Cholera Outbreak Amid Nationwide Surge

Health authorities in the Ashanti Region are ramping up their efforts to tackle a rising cholera outbreak, with new cases confirmed in Sekyere South, Kumasi, and Bekwai.

This comes as Ghana grapples with a nationwide surge in cholera, with over 4,000 suspected cases and 35 deaths recorded across the country since October 2024.

As of December 28, 2024, the Ashanti Region confirmed its first five cholera cases, which include three in Sekyere South, one in Kumasi, and one in Bekwai. Out of 28 suspected cases, laboratory tests confirmed five as positive, signaling the region’s vulnerability as the outbreak expands.

The Ashanti Region now joins the Western, Greater Accra, and Central Regions, which have all experienced severe cholera outbreaks in recent months. Health authorities in the region, under the leadership of Dr. Fred Adomako-Boateng, are on high alert and have already implemented several precautionary measures to contain the spread.

These measures include disinfecting the homes of confirmed cases, isolating patients, tracing contacts, and strengthening public health surveillance. Additionally, emergency response teams have been mobilized to assess the situation and provide necessary resources.

Dr. Adomako-Boateng assured the public that healthcare workers are being trained to better identify and manage cholera cases, with specific assessments conducted in communities like Bekwai and Sekyere South. Interestingly, the assessments revealed localized infections, with no reports of the use of public restrooms by the affected populations, which typically serve as key vectors for the disease.

The outbreak, which began in the Western Region, has now escalated to critical levels, necessitating swift and coordinated action to prevent further spread. Health authorities are urging continued vigilance, emphasizing the importance of sanitation and hygiene practices in communities to curb the ongoing crisis.