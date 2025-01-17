Ashanti Region Minister Designate, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, Pledges to Revive Key Development Projects

Dr. Frank Amoakohene, the newly appointed Minister Designate for the Ashanti Region, is making his intentions clear as he embarks on his tenure under President John Dramani Mahama.

During an interview on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, Dr. Amoakohene outlined his determination to address the region’s economic challenges and complete several long-delayed development projects, with the Asanteman Development Fund at the forefront of his priorities.

Reflecting on his extensive engagement with local communities in the lead-up to the 2024 elections, Dr. Amoakohene spoke candidly about the concerns of Ashanti residents. He noted that many people expressed their desire for economic stability and improved quality of life, especially as they struggled with the rising cost of living. “During my interactions with the people, I was struck by their desire for economic stability and a better quality of life,” he said, acknowledging the widespread desire for financial opportunities to stimulate business growth and job creation.

Dr. Amoakohene expressed his commitment to addressing these economic concerns by fostering sustainable growth. “The people are eager for financial opportunities that will stimulate business and create jobs. I am committed to making sure that we create avenues for sustainable economic growth,” he affirmed.

In addition to addressing immediate economic needs, the new minister emphasized the importance of completing unfinished projects from previous administrations. “It is imperative that we finish what was started,” he said, recognizing the frustration that many Ashanti residents feel over abandoned projects. The Asanteman Development Fund, which Dr. Amoakohene plans to champion, will be pivotal in realizing this goal.

A key project on his agenda is the long-delayed Okomfo Anokye Hospital, a critical healthcare infrastructure project that has seen little progress in recent years. “This is a significant project for the people of Ashanti Region. It has been neglected for too long, and I intend to work closely with the government to ensure it is completed,” Dr. Amoakohene stated.

His commitment to revitalizing these projects signals a departure from the traditional political tendency to disregard or abandon initiatives started by previous governments. Dr. Amoakohene’s resolve to address these pressing issues and deliver on promises may well set a new standard for leadership in the region, as he aims to bring tangible improvements to the lives of Ashanti residents.