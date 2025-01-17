Ashanti Region Not Left Out of Ministerial Appointments – NDC Regional Secretary

The Ashanti Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Lawyer Abass Nurudeen, has strongly refuted claims that the region has been excluded from ministerial appointments under the current administration.

Responding to concerns raised by some observers, he took to his Facebook page to clarify the situation, labeling such claims as “premature and mischievous.”

Nurudeen pointed out that regions like Upper West, Oti, and Western North have also yet to receive their share of appointments, particularly in key ministries. He listed several strategic ministries that remain unfilled, including Lands and Natural Resources, Defence, Works and Housing, Sports, Interior, Foreign Affairs, Health, Communications, and Environment, Science and Technology.

He further explained that the Ashanti Region follows specific traditional and customary protocols when it comes to political appointments, which may require more time and careful consideration. Nurudeen assured the public that Ashanti will not be left behind in the process. “Ashanti will get its fair share in due course. The best is always reserved for last,” he added.