Ashanti Region NPP Constituencies Get New Leaders

Delegates in four constituencies of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region have elected their executives, supervised by the Electoral Commission, to steer the affairs of the party.

They are the Atwima-Mponua, Asante-Akim North, Atwima-Nwabiagya North, and Atwima-Nwabiagya South constituencies.

In the Atwima-Mponua Constituency elections, a total of 1,057 delegates from 200 polling centres took part, with Collins Addai being elected as the Chairman.

The others included Ransford Attah Kwame, Secretary, Kwaku Boah, Treasurer, Kwame Oppong, Organiser, Adwoa Adutwumwaa, Women’s Organiser, Kwaku Agyenim Boateng, Youth Organiser, and Salifu Yakubu, Nasara Coordinator.

At Asante-Akim North, 564 delegates took part in the exercise, which saw Samson Agyei being elected the Chairman, William Aboagye, Secretary, Rosina Ansah, Women’s Organiser, Albert Boakye, Treasurer, and Kingsley Amoako, Youth Organiser.

At Atwima-Nwabiagya North, Abdul Salam Issah was elected as the Constituency Chairman, Raphael Osei-Wusu, Secretary, Pius Boateng, Treasurer, James Kwabena Nketiah, Organiser, Darko Kuffuor, Youth Organiser, Mrs Doris Appiah, Women’s Organiser, and MAli Ibrahim, Nasara Coordinator.

In the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Constituency, 979 delegates from 22 electoral areas participated in the elections, which had Stephen Boateng being elected the Chairman.

The other executive members are Forster Amankwaah, Secretary, Isaac Kusi Boateng, Organiser, Gideon Osei-Bonsu, Treasurer, Willaim Opoku-Agyemang, Youth Organiser, Mrs.l Jane Amoako, Women’s Organiser, and Suraj Issah, Nasara Coordinator.