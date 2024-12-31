Ashanti Region Reports First Confirmed Cholera Cases Amid Nationwide Outbreak

The Ashanti Region has confirmed its first cholera cases, with five individuals testing positive for the disease across three districts as of December 28, 2024.

The Sekyere South District reported the highest number, with three cases, while Kumasi and Bekwai each recorded one case. These five confirmed cases were among 28 suspected ones, and they mark the region’s entry into a broader cholera outbreak that has affected other parts of the country.

Since October 2024, Ghana has witnessed a growing cholera crisis, with 4,155 suspected cases and 35 fatalities reported across the Western, Greater Accra, and Central Regions. The Ashanti region’s inclusion in the outbreak underscores the urgent need for effective containment measures as the disease spreads across the country.

In response, the Ashanti Regional Health Directorate, in partnership with the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), environmental health officers, and water and sanitation departments, has activated emergency measures to curb the disease’s spread. These include disinfecting the homes of confirmed cases, isolating affected individuals, tracing their contacts, and bolstering public health surveillance across the region.

Initial investigations in Bekwai and Sekyere South have found that all the confirmed cases originated from specific locations, with no link to public restrooms, which has helped pinpoint possible sources of infection.

The Directorate, under the leadership of Dr. Fred Adomako-Boateng, has also ramped up public awareness campaigns and provided additional training for healthcare workers on how to identify cases, define symptoms, and trace contacts effectively.

The cholera outbreak, which began in the Western Region earlier this year, has already claimed 15 lives there, with over 100 cases reported. Health officials are emphasizing the importance of good hygiene practices, including frequent handwashing, safe food handling, and proper sanitation, to reduce further spread.

As the Ashanti Region joins the fight against cholera, authorities are calling on residents to remain vigilant and adhere to preventive health measures, especially during the ongoing festive season when large gatherings and food preparation activities may heighten the risk of transmission.