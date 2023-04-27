Ashanti Region targets 140,000 people in another round of COVID-19 vaccination

The Ashanti Regional Health Directorate has begun another round of COVID-19 vaccination exercise as part of efforts to achieve herd immunity.

A total of 1,736,009 persons, representing 53.9 per cent of eligible persons in the region, are currently fully vaccinated according to data at the directorate.

The data also shows that as many as 2,431,732, representing 75.5 per cent, have received at least one dose, a situation that can push the region close to herd immunity if half of this number go for the second jab.

The exercise began on Wednesday, April 26, and will end on Sunday, April 30 in all 43 districts of the region to vaccinate 140,000 people.

With funding support from JPIEGO-USAID RISE, mobile vaccination teams have been deployed across the region to administer the vaccines.

Members of the public can also walk to any health facility or vaccination centre to take their dose.

Dr Emmanuel Tinkorang, the Regional Director of Health Services, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the exercise sought to vaccinate more people to reduce the risk of transmission of the virus.

He said achieving herd immunity was critical to containing the disease and urged the people, especially those who had taken the first dose, to avail themselves for the second.

He entreated all stakeholders including chiefs, assembly members, community leaders, civil society organisations and the media to show keen interest in the exercise for the collective good of society.