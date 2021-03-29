A primary six pupil of Nsuta Municipal Assembly Basic School, Master Joshua Bentil, who was attacked by swarm of bees at Nsuta in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality is receiving medical attention.

The 54-year-old father of the victim, Mr John Bentil who attempted to rescue his 12-year-old son while on his way to pick him from school had to abandon Joshua at a point.

The Ghana Manganese Company Limited (GMCL)emergency response team rescued Joshua and rushed him to their hospital for treatment.

Mr Bentil and his son are currently on admission at the aforesaid health facility.

Madam Esi Bentum, a petty trader who also had severe stings from the bees had to flee into a nearby bush leaving behind her pastries and cocoa drinks.

Mr Augustine Dakorah, a teacher at Nsuta Dadwen school complex told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that on Friday around 1530 hours, he was in class when a group of pupils were disturbing on the corridors.

Mr Dakorah said when he went out to drive them away, he was informed a boy had been attacked by swarm of bees in between Nsuta Municipal Assembly Basic School and Dadwen school complex.

He said “being a parent l went to the scene to save the victim, but when l got closer the bees started following me so l stood by a fire around to prevent them from attacking me”

“When l returned to school and recalled how the victim was looking helpless l decided to call the GMCL emergency response team for assistance” Mr Dakorah added.

He also said it was unclear how the swarm of bees built their hive in a discarded lorry tyre around some bamboo plants became provoked.

A member of the GMCL emergency response team, Mr Peter Woney, said although they had a hectic time, the group managed to rescue the victim.

When GNA followed-up to the GMCL hospital with Mr Thomas Awotwe, assembly member of Nsuta electoral area, both father and son were in stable condition.

Mr Awotwe expressed appreciation to the team for acting swiftly to safe the victim and promised to caution pupils that plied the route.