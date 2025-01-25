Ashanti Regional Chief Butcher Advocates for Major Upgrade of Kumasi Abattoir

The Ashanti Regional Chief Butcher, Ibrahim Wahab Tikuma, is calling for a significant upgrade of the Kumasi Abattoir, emphasizing that modernizing the facility is essential for boosting Ghana’s economy, creating jobs, and supporting the government’s 24-hour economy initiative.

According to Tikuma, improving the abattoir to international standards will help the country tap into the economic potential of the meat industry, which he describes as a critical revenue generator for national development.

The Kumasi Abattoir, established in 1957 by Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, has long been an integral part of the country’s meat production sector. Tikuma, while acknowledging the facility’s historical importance, pointed out that it has not been fully upgraded to meet the growing demands of a modern economy. He highlighted that while improvements have been made over the years, including initiatives during the presidency of Jerry John Rawlings, a major overhaul is now necessary to unlock the full economic potential of the sector.

In a bid to secure the funding and political support for the upgrade, Tikuma disclosed that he and his team presented a draft proposal to newly elected President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party in 2024, urging them to include the vision in their electoral manifesto. With the NDC emerging victorious in the recent elections, Tikuma expressed hope that the modernization project will be prioritized under Mahama’s leadership.

Tikuma pointed to the significant financial returns from the meat industry, citing that in 2023-2024 alone, Ghana earned $6 million in profit from cattle intestines. However, he highlighted the vast disparity between Ghana’s meat industry and that of countries like Australia, which generates $50 billion annually from its meat production sector. He attributes Australia’s success to their focused investment in the meat industry, and he believes that a modernized Kumasi Abattoir could help Ghana close the gap and improve the profitability of its own sector.

Another major challenge Tikuma addressed is the rising cost of importing cattle from neighboring countries like Mali and Burkina Faso. Due to the fluctuating value of the Ghanaian cedi, importing cattle has become increasingly expensive, placing a heavy financial burden on local butchers. Tikuma proposed that the government take proactive steps, such as negotiating with the governments of Burkina Faso and Mali to reduce cattle prices and consider subsidies for imported cattle. These efforts, he believes, would help mitigate the financial strain on butchers while strengthening regional economic relations.

Tikuma also stressed that the modernization of the Kumasi Abattoir could play a key role in the government’s goal to implement a 24-hour economy. With an upgraded facility, he argued, the meat industry could operate around the clock, providing employment opportunities and generating substantial revenue for Ghana. This would not only enhance the country’s economic resilience but also contribute to urban-rural development, helping to address issues such as urban migration by offering more job opportunities in rural areas.

Ultimately, Tikuma’s call for an upgraded Kumasi Abattoir goes beyond improving meat production. He sees it as a pivotal step towards building a sustainable ecosystem that supports economic growth, job creation, and international trade, all while contributing to Ghana’s financial development. With the government’s support, he believes that modernizing the facility can transform the meat industry into a cornerstone of Ghana’s broader economic strategy.