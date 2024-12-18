Ashanti Regional Chief Imam Passes Away After Short Illness

The Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, a highly respected figure in the Muslim community, has passed away following a brief illness, Asaase News has confirmed.

Sources close to the family revealed that the Imam fell ill on Tuesday night and was rushed to the Emergency Unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH). Unfortunately, he passed away shortly after being admitted.

The news of his death has sent shockwaves throughout the region and beyond. The Imam was widely admired for his efforts in promoting peace, unity, and development within the Muslim community and the broader Ghanaian society.

Family members and local leaders have stated that preparations are underway to transport his body to his residence in Suame, where Islamic burial rites will be carried out according to tradition. Further information on funeral arrangements will be provided in the coming hours.

We will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.