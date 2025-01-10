Ashanti Regional Director of National Sports Authority Evicted Amid Allegations and Tensions

Kwame Baah Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Director of the National Sports Authority (NSA), was forcibly evicted from his office on Thursday by a group of unknown individuals, reportedly linked to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The incident took place early in the morning at the Baba Yara Stadium, where the men, appearing to be thugs, locked all NSA offices except for that of the Administrator, and demanded that Baah vacate his office immediately.

The men insisted that Baah hand over the keys to his office and official vehicle. As tensions rose, police officers from the Asokwa Police Station, led by ASP Kofi Aboagye, intervened to restore order and ensure Baah’s safe departure from the premises.

The situation was further complicated by a display of support for the evictors from several NSA staff members, who cheered and mocked Baah as he was escorted out. Some staff members publicly expressed their dissatisfaction with Baah’s leadership, accusing him of unfair promotions, poor working relationships, corruption, and failing to pay allowances to casual workers for four months.

After a brief exchange with the police, the group of individuals left, and Baah was assisted in collecting his personal belongings by the officers. In an act of defiance, staff members blocked Baah from taking bottled water, claiming it had been purchased using NSA funds. He was then escorted away in a private vehicle amid jeers and insults from the staff.

This dramatic event has raised questions about the internal issues within the Ashanti Regional NSA office and the leadership of Kwame Baah Mensah. The authorities are yet to comment on the broader implications of the incident.