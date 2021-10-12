Ashanti Regional GPRTU gets new regional chairman

Mr Smaila Boakye has been elected as the new chairman of the Ashanti regional branch of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU).

Mr Boakye polled 187 votes to beat his only challenger, Nana Kwame Afriyie, who had 72 votes in an election supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Mr. Samuel Addai polled 158 votes to beat his contender Mr. Benson Akuoko who secured 104 votes to take the Vice Chairman position.

The elections became imperative following the elevation of Nana Nimako Brasiamah, who was the Ashanti regional chairman of the Union, to the position of National Chairman of the GPRTU.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency after the victory, Mr. Boakye said he would work with all stakeholders to promote discipline amongst drivers within the region.

He mentioned the establishment of lorry stations in unapproved locations in the Kumasi metropolis and said the Union would collaborate effectively with the city authorities and the police to clamp down on such activities.

Mr Boakye who had been acting Regional Chairman for over a year pledged his commitment to work in unity with all members of the Union to promote the welfare of drivers in the region.

Nana Nimako Brasiamah, national chairman of the Union urged the new executive to work in unity with everyone.

He entreated all those who contested and lost in the elections to refrain from any acts of indifference and work together with the leadership to promote peace and unity in the drivers’ front.