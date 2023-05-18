Ashanti Regional Health Directorate reaches out to PWDs on World Hypertension Day

The Ashanti Regional Health Directorate is focusing on extending screening services on hypertension to Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) as Ghana joins the rest of the world to mark World Hypertension Day.

The day, which was marked in the Kwadaso Municipality on the theme, “Measure Your Blood Accuracy, control it, Live Longer”, was used to screen PWDs in the Municipality.

It is celebrated on May 17, every year to highlight the importance of monitoring blood pressure and bringing global awareness to the over one billion people living with high blood pressure worldwide.

The Regional celebration which was funded by Programme for Appropriate Technology in Health (PATH), a global health organisation, was also used to counsel participants on healthy eating and lifestyle.

Dr Emmanuel Tinkorang, the Ashanti Regional Director of Health Services, said an estimated 1.2 billion people suffer from hypertension without any symptoms.

He said one of the global targets for non- communicable diseases was to reduce the prevalence of hypertension by 33 per cent between 2010 and 2030 by giving access to screening services to create awareness about the condition.

The Regional Director explained that it was for this reason that the Directorate sought to reach out to PWDs who did not often go for check-ups due to their conditions.

According to him, the routine health facility data in the Kwadaso Municipality on hypertension indicates a record of 4.2 per cent in 2022 with 69 per cent of the cases being women.

He said the municipality was being supported by PATH to improve the detection and management of hypertension by increasing coverage and reach of services in the Ashanti Region.

Mrs. Grace Bill Kampitib, the Municipal Health Director, said physical inactivity was one of the risk factors for hypertension and therefore advised them to involve themselves in active activities.

She implored participants to adopt the practice of routine blood pressure check-ups as a means of promoting long and healthy lives.

She also advised them to avoid too much sugary and salty foods and resulting foods but rather eat leafy vegetables.