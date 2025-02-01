Ashanti Regional Minister-Designate Reflects on Vetting Process and Election Success

Dr. Frank Amoakohene, the Ashanti Regional Minister-designate, recently opened up about his journey to becoming a minister and his pivotal role in securing votes for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the election campaigns.

In a candid interview, he shared his thoughts on the vetting process, his unexpected nomination, and the strategies that led to his success in a region traditionally dominated by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Dr. Amoakohene described his vetting experience as both challenging and enlightening. He revealed that he approached the process with meticulous preparation, supported by a dedicated team that helped him anticipate potential areas of focus. “I spent time watching other ministers and their responses to understand how best to approach the vetting,” he said. He emphasized the importance of collaboration and idea-sharing, which he believes are critical to effective governance.

The minister-designate expressed satisfaction with the media’s positive reception of his performance during the vetting. “People are glad that I did not let the youth down, and His Excellency’s decision to nominate me has been justified,” he remarked. Dr. Amoakohene was particularly pleased that his responses resonated with the public, especially the youth, who he sees as a vital demographic for the region’s development.

Reflecting on his nomination, Dr. Amoakohene admitted that it came as a surprise. “I wasn’t expecting a ministerial role. Considering my age and everything, I thought I would likely be nominated for a deputy ministerial role or a CEO position,” he said. However, he acknowledged the president’s confidence in his abilities and accepted the nomination as an opportunity to serve the Ashanti Region to the best of his capacity.

Dr. Amoakohene’s political acumen was instrumental in the NDC’s campaign success in the Ashanti Region, a stronghold of the NPP. As a campaign manager, he focused on engaging communities that had historically been overlooked by the NDC. “I reached out to people who had never been exposed to the NDC’s policies,” he explained. “Politics is about ideas, and we offered the people a choice.” His strategy paid off, as the NDC gained significant support in areas where the party had previously struggled.

One of the key factors behind this success, according to Dr. Amoakohene, was the NPP’s failure to address pressing community needs. He cited the absence of public toilets in KT Hammond’s constituency as an example of how the NPP’s lack of engagement with local issues alienated voters. “Once we stay closer to the people, we will be able to impress them with continuous development,” he asserted, underscoring the importance of responsiveness and grassroots connection in politics.

Dr. Amoakohene’s story is a testament to the power of preparation, adaptability, and a deep understanding of the people’s needs. As he prepares to assume his role as Ashanti Regional Minister, his focus remains on fostering development and maintaining the trust of the communities he serves. His journey from campaign manager to minister-designate highlights the evolving dynamics of Ghanaian politics and the growing demand for leaders who prioritize action over rhetoric.