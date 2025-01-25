Ashanti Regional Minister-Designate to Face Vetting Committee on Monday

The Ashanti Regional Minister-designate, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, is set to appear before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Monday, January 27, 2025.

Dr. Amoakohene, whose nomination was announced by President John Dramani Mahama, will undergo vetting as part of the constitutional process to confirm his appointment.

The hearing will provide an opportunity for the committee to assess his qualifications, vision, and plans for the Ashanti Region if approved.

Known for his expertise in governance and development, Dr. Amoakohene’s nomination has sparked interest across the political and social spectrum.

The Ashanti Region, a critical hub for commerce and culture, is seen as a key area for government policies and programs, making the position of Regional Minister particularly significant.

The vetting session, which will take place at Parliament House, is expected to attract widespread attention as Ghanaians await to hear Dr. Amoakohene’s responses to questions on his priorities for the region.

Key issues likely to be raised include infrastructure development, youth employment, healthcare delivery, and the region’s contribution to the national economy.

If confirmed, Dr. Amoakohene will succeed the outgoing Regional Minister and will be tasked with spearheading government projects and ensuring the efficient administration of the region.

Stay tuned for updates on the vetting process and outcomes.