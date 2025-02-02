Ashanti Regional Minister Expresses Surprise at Appointment

Dr. Frank Amoakohene, the newly appointed Ashanti Regional Minister, has revealed that his recent role in President John Dramani Mahama’s government came as a surprise, even to himself.

Despite his long-standing collaboration with the president and a proven track record, Dr. Amoakohene admitted he had anticipated a different position, such as a Deputy Ministerial role or a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) position, given his age and political experience.

In a candid reflection, Dr. Amoakohene shared that he had initially expected to remain within the party structure, contributing to its growth and operations. “Honestly, I wasn’t expecting a ministerial role. Considering my age and all, I was expecting a Deputy Ministerial role or a CEO role, or even to remain within the party and work for the party. I didn’t think that I would get lucky,” he said.

The appointment, however, underscores President Mahama’s confidence in Dr. Amoakohene’s capabilities and his ability to steer the affairs of the Ashanti Region, a key political and economic hub in Ghana. Known for his dedication and expertise, Dr. Amoakohene’s elevation to the ministerial role signals the administration’s focus on leveraging experienced hands to drive regional development.

Dr. Amoakohene’s surprise at his appointment highlights the unpredictable nature of political appointments, where merit and trust often outweigh expectations. His humility in acknowledging the unexpected nature of the role has resonated with many, showcasing a leader who prioritizes service over personal ambition.

As he steps into his new position, Dr. Amoakohene faces the task of addressing the region’s developmental challenges, including infrastructure, education, and healthcare. His appointment has been met with optimism by residents and stakeholders, who hope his leadership will bring renewed energy and progress to the Ashanti Region.

For now, Dr. Amoakohene’s story serves as a reminder that in politics, as in life, opportunities often come when least expected—and that true leadership lies in embracing the unexpected with grace and determination.