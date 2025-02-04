Ashanti Regional Minister Pledges Collaborative Push to Tackle Development Challenges

Newly appointed Ashanti Regional Minister Dr. Frank Amoakohene has vowed to prioritize youth unemployment, sanitation, illegal mining, and infrastructure revitalization while fostering closer collaboration with staff and stakeholders to advance Asanteman’s development agenda.

His pledge came during his inaugural engagement with employees of the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) on Monday, where he underscored the need for efficiency and unity to address systemic challenges.

“President John Mahama has entrusted me to focus on issues critical to Asanteman’s progress, and I am confident we can deliver through teamwork,” Dr. Amoakohene stated, outlining plans to tackle pressing concerns such as the region’s infrastructure gaps and illegal mining activities. His immediate directives include a district-level audit of stalled government projects, with coordinating directors instructed to submit detailed reports for swift action.

The Minister also addressed public frustrations over transport fare hikes, tasking the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) to investigate unauthorized charges by ‘trotro’ drivers. Meanwhile, traders at Kejetia Market received assurances that market tolls would remain unchanged, countering rumors of an impending increase. “There are no plans to raise fees from GHC 2 to GHC 5,” he clarified, signaling a commitment to stabilizing living costs amid economic pressures.

Infrastructure rehabilitation emerged as a key theme, with Dr. Amoakohene announcing a commissioned review of the abandoned Regional Minister’s official residence and Presidential Villa. The move aims to repurpose these facilities as part of broader efforts to enhance administrative efficiency and public resource management.

On urban planning, the Minister emphasized inclusivity, pledging extensive stakeholder consultations before implementing decongestion strategies in Kumasi. “We will engage all parties to design a sustainable, people-centered approach,” he said, acknowledging the delicate balance between development and community needs.

Security and environmental sustainability also featured prominently in his agenda. Ahead of a Tuesday meeting with the Regional Security Council, Dr. Amoakohene hinted at “decisive measures” to curb illegal mining, a persistent issue linked to environmental degradation and social unrest.

Analysts view the Minister’s proactive stance as a critical step toward restoring public trust, particularly in addressing youth unemployment—a challenge exacerbated by the region’s rapid population growth. His call for interdepartmental collaboration reflects an understanding that systemic issues demand coordinated solutions rather than isolated interventions.

As Dr. Amoakohene settles into his role, residents await tangible progress on promises that could redefine Ashanti’s trajectory. With a blend of audits, stakeholder dialogues, and infrastructure revamps, his administration faces the dual test of urgency and inclusivity in a region eager for transformative leadership.